Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329,495 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

