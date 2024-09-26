Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORANGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of Orange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period.

Orange Stock Down 1.6 %

Orange stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

