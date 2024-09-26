Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Orange stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
