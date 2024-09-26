Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Orange alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orange

Institutional Trading of Orange

Orange Stock Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period.

Orange stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.