OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OSUR opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.05.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
OSUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
