OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of OraSure Technologies worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 99,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 301,558 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,549,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 503,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSUR

About OraSure Technologies

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.