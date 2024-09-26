Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.
Orbia Advance Stock Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS MXCHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 12,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.
About Orbia Advance
