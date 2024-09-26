Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

Oriental Land stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,534. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $952.08 million for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

