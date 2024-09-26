Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Update

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orpea Stock Performance
ORPEF remained flat at $14.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Orpea has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $14.45.
Orpea Company Profile
