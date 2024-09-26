Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 872.9% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Orrön Energy AB has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
