Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 872.9% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Orrön Energy AB has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

