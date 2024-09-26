Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical accounts for 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Orthofix Medical worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

