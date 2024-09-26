Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $587.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $198.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

