Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.39. 100,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 39,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$56.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$34.79 million during the quarter.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.