Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.87

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 42501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

