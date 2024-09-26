Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Down 53.7% in September

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust is a finance, insurance, and real estate company in the Trading industry.

