OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Raises Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0438 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from OSRAM Licht’s previous dividend of $0.54.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
Shares of OSAGY stock remained flat at $15.99 during trading on Thursday. OSRAM Licht has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.
About OSRAM Licht
