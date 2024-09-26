Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

