Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
