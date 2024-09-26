Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
OXBDF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.02.
About Oxford Biomedica
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.