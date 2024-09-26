Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

OXBDF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

