Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $23.69.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

