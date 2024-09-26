Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $22.82. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

