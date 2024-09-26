Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.6 %

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.29. 1,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

