Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,928 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,827,000 after purchasing an additional 782,588 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $133,701,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.