Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 377.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,832 shares of company stock worth $7,074,887. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELF opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

