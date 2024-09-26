Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $117.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

