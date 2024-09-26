Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Corning by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

