Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.76. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $147.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

