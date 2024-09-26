Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 61,650.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.10.

View Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.60. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.