Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:USFD opened at $62.37 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. US Foods’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

