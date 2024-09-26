Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,983,770 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983,770 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 976,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.