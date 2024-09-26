Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0018 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ODDS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 1,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $996,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile
