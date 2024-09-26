Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFG) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of EAFG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78. Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (EAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large- and mid-cap companies from developed markets, excluding North America, that exhibit the highest growth characteristics.

