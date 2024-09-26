Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFG) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of EAFG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78. Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.86.
Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.