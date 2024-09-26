Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:COWG)

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0322 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. 283,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,141. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
