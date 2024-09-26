Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CAFG)

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAFG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 6,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Dividend History for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG)

