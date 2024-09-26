Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,321 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences accounts for 13.3% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $641.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 and have sold 4,281 shares worth $105,494. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

