Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Peter Thiel Sells 4,254,666 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $156,444,068.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,234,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,884,291.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 48,497,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,524,746. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.61 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

