Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) Trading Up 5.2%

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 63,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 426,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 893.88% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

