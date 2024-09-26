Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.30

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.30 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.45), with a volume of 3936023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.45).

Several research firms have weighed in on PAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.51) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.47) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £649.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

