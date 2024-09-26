Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $977.04 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

