Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Pantheon Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PINT opened at GBX 86.39 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £405.47 million, a P/E ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.94. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.21).

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC focuses on investing in infrastructure assets worldwide. It invests to invest in various infrastructure sectors, such as digital infrastructure, renewables and energy efficiency, power and utilities, transport and logistics, and social and other infrastructure. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

