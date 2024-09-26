Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Pantheon Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON PINT opened at GBX 86.39 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £405.47 million, a P/E ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.94. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.21).
