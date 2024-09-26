Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PNS opened at GBX 305 ($4.08) on Thursday. Panther Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.57.

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

