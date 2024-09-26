Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PNS opened at GBX 305 ($4.08) on Thursday. Panther Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.57.
