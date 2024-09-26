Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Papa Johns International worth $101,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

About Papa Johns International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.