PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $58.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Shares of PAR opened at $54.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 2.17.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
