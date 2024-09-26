Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$37.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

POU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$25.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.41. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.51 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

