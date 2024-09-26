Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.18

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and traded as low as $19.07. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 558,333 shares traded.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.22 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

About Paramount Resources

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

