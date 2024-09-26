Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.91

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $19.89. Park City Group shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 26,698 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Park City Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a P/E ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

