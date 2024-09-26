Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Parks! America Stock Performance

Shares of PRKA opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Parks! America has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

Get Parks! America alerts:

About Parks! America

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.