Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,904 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $22,460,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $147.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

