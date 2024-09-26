Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.59

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 3608843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

