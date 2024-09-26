Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $332,299.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $332,299.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,801,160 shares in the company, valued at $477,345,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,859. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $279.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

