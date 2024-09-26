Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Down 5.1%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $158.03 and last traded at $159.20. 458,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 840,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $276,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,037,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,335,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $276,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,037,358 shares in the company, valued at $431,335,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,856 shares of company stock worth $11,641,723. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,670,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

