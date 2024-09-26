Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost Sells 132 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 132 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $21,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PCTY stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.14. 235,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,956. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $206.28. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.13.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
