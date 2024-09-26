Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. 58,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 239,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAY. Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

